Peleti Oli and Jabez Makawe outside the Hastings Municipal buildings where they are hoping to host the Trilogy Barber Expo next year. Photo/Warren Buckland

Going to the barber these days is an entirely different experience to what it was 10 years ago — that's if you are going to barbers like Peleti Oli, Jabez Makawe or Vea Fonua.

It's not about short back and sides with these award-winning barbers, it's about a connection, sharing an experience and walking out of there looking good and feeling great.

"We have a shared passion for our trade and we want to share that with the next generation," Peleti said.

On Saturday they will be sharing that knowledge at a Trilogy Barber Expo in Auckland.

"We will be holding New Zealand's first National Barber Expo, alongside Sean the Barber and Matt Brown," Peleti said.

Brown has gained recognition for his anti-violence movement She is Not Your Rehab.

"Our plan is to run annual Trilogy Barber Expos right here in Hastings, hopefully at the Municipal Theatre from next year, inviting barbers from all over the country. We want Hastings to be the home of the Trilogy," Peleti said.

"We will have workshops, seminars and Barber Battles that the public can come along to. It will be lots of fun".

They have already travelled the North Island sharing their knowledge.

"The North Island tour went really well," Jabez said.

Vea Fonua 's style is Traditional.

"It was great to meet other barbers and talk to them about investing in themselves. For too long barbers have underestimated their work. Some work for less than the minimum wage charging just $20 a cut. They are worth way more than that.

"We don't get paid by the hour, most of us are working for ourselves. I would love to see the industry move toward a more mutual price point. I want barbers to win, not go broke. I charge $70 a cut now.

"It might be the famous football star that runs out onto the field with the flash haircut, but it's the barber that put it there," Jabez said.

Jabez was responsible for the resurgence of the Mullet Haircut, and won a National Award for the Best Mullet. He modernised the Mullet naming it Thy Mullay.

They say barbershops are the focal point of the community, the hub for the people, a place where connections are made.

Peleti Oli's style is Urban.

You just need to watch these two in action on their TikTok accounts to understand that it's not just a matter of cut this and shave this. Their work is like art.

There are three styles of barbers, urban, which Peleti does, traditional, Vea's style, and contemporary, the new flavour, which is what Jabez does.

"We believe in good values, good service, building relationships and making connections with our clients and our communities," Jabez said.

"The barber seat is a safe seat. We know things their partners don't. Of course it's never repeated. We know how people are feeling when they sit down, you can read the situation, but you can change someone's feelings and make them feel better by the time they leave."

Asked what was the best thing about being a barber, Jabez said "the feeling I get when cutting hair".

"Time disappears, I get lost in the haircut. And the people - I have met so many people and made heaps of connections".

Jabez Makawe's style is Contemporary.

Peleti said for him it was almost a spiritual connection: "It's a safe place for me. There is no negativity in my life when I have clippers in my hand. I feel peaceful. And it's about the client looking and feeling good. I love the conversations I have with them."

The Trilogy Barber team is organised, motivated and determined. Watch out for the Hastings Expo next year. We will keep you posted.

• Jabez Makawe Studio is at 81a Dalton St, Napier South, Napier.

• For more information on Jabez go to TikTok and Instagram or podcast: Jabezmakawe

• For Peleti go to Peletiflaxmere on TikTok or peleti_oli on Instagram