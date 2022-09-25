Eight crashes on Hawke's Bay roads keep weekend emergency staff busy

The crash in Flaxmere on Friday night. One person suffered serious injuries. Photo / Grant Seton

Emergency services have been kept busy following a series of serious crashes on Hawke's Bay roads over the weekend.

There were eight crashes which required assistance from emergency services between Friday night and Sunday afternoon in the region, which included two people suffering serious injuries.

The first crash involved a car rolling on Napier-Taupō Rd (SH5) at Glengarry at about 7.30pm on Friday.

Paramedics were not required at the scene, with no injuries reported.

About 15 minutes later, a motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Hastings, on the corner of Caroline Rd and Alexandra Cr.

Another person also suffered serious injuries following a separate crash later the same night on Flaxmere Ave in Flaxmere at about 10.40pm.

A St John ambulance took that person to hospital, while police transported a second patient to hospital with minor injuries.

Just a couple of hours later, at about 12.45am on Saturday, a ute crashed into a stream along Pakowhai Rd in Tomoana, Hastings.

One person was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Police and fire services also attended a two-vehicle crash on Thackeray St in Napier South at about 7.45am on Saturday.

A car then left the road and crashed along State Highway 2 in Wairoa shortly after noon the same day. Fortunately, no-one was injured in that crash.

Firefighters were on the scene of another crash on Woburn Rd in the rural area of Hatuma in Central Hawke's Bay during the early hours of Sunday, around 3am.

When they arrived, a vehicle thought to be involved had left the scene, and firefighters washed up the road to clear it of debris.

Later on Sunday, two people escaped with minor injuries after becoming trapped inside a car which had flipped onto its side after a two-vehicle crash along Maraekakaho Rd, close to Hastings, at about 2.20pm.

Firefighters had to cut the two occupants free from the vehicle.

One was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are also looking into a suspicious car fire after firefighters put out a blaze along Dartmoor Rd in Puketapu, near Napier, about 9.40pm on Friday. The car was "well alight" when fire services arrived.