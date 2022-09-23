'Peace Poles' set to be gifted to Hawke's Bay communities to spread message

Multicultural association board member Heather Brown and Liz Remmerswaal, Te Matau a Māui Ngā Pou Rangimarie coordinator, with two of the 43 pou. Photo / Warren Buckland

A gift of 43 pou aims to spread a message of peace in schools, churches, marae, parks and public spaces across Hawke's Bay.

The 'Peace Poles' that were installed in Hastings' Civic Square during summer were gifted in a special gathering at Te Aranga Marae on Wednesday.

Liz Remmerswaal, Hawke's Bay Peace Poles/Te Matau a Māui Ngā Pou Rangimarie coordinator, said she hopes they will be an inspiration as well as a challenge to communities to use non-violent ways of dealing with conflict.

"We need to give people the tools for using non-violent ways of dealing with conflict and problems and actively encourage peacemaking," Remmerswaal said.

"We hope to stimulate other areas, other cities to follow suit and we hope for the government to invest resources in supporting this kaupapa."

The poles or pou stand two metres high in the ground and are made of wood and metal plaques, each with the words 'May Peace Prevail on Earth/He Maungārongo ki runga i te whenua'.''



The peace poles will be going to 18 schools, five marae and a variety of places of worship, public spaces, embassies, communities and organisations.