Heavy seas off Napier's Marine Parade - the locals know the risks, but maybe not so the visitors. Permanent warning signs go up this weekend. Photo / File

Permanent beach and water safety warnings are being installed on Napier Marine Parade's Pacific Beach, just as a new threat is thrown at the coastline in the wake of Thursday night's heavy rain.

Flooded rivers tossed tonnes of logs and other debris out into the ocean, with logs easily seen from the beach by late Friday afternoon, possibly posing a threat to small boats over the holiday weekend, but also likely to provide a copious quantity of free firewood on the beaches in the near future.

But the signage was already on the way, amid a review after the death of a child near the water's edge off the southern end of Marine Parade last December.

Napier City Council acting CEO Richard Munneke says the sudden drop-off at the shoreline is well known by locals as high risk, but with visitors flocking to the Bay over the summer and the return of cruise ships it's vital the risks are flagged as loudly and clearly as possible.

"Installation of permanent signage is an important step to making the waterfront a safer place for everyone to enjoy," he says.

"It is vital these safety messages and warnings are understood and shared far and wide, and we are grateful they are consistent with the rest of the country's beach safety signs, thanks to the input and expertise of Surf Life Saving New Zealand."

Installation of the signs begins during the weekend and they will replace temporary signs that were placed along the stretch of Marine Parade last December. Additional signage will be installed at Westshore, Port Beach and Bay View.

The permanent signage comes as a result of a Marine Parade Water Safety Signage Report, a component of a wider Coastal Risk Assessment carried out by Surf Life Saving New Zealand, which has made recommendations based on the local environment and geographical landscape.

Surf Life Saving NZ national coastal safety manager Dr Mick Kearney says beach safety signage is an important preventative measure to reduce coastal drownings, as it alerts potential users to risks at a particular location.

It is based on Surf Life Saving NZ's Guide to Beach Safety Signs in New Zealand, which sees standardised signage throughout the country.

As well as the permanent signage, the trial of public rescue equipment at sites along Marine Parade, funded by New Zealand Search and Rescue (NZSAR), will also continue. These devices are intended for 'dry rescues' to be thrown to a person in the water to assist them until emergency services arrive.

Napier City Council will also resume its water safety campaign highlighting the dangers of swimming and playing at the water's edge along Marine Parade, on radio and social media.