Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay local elections: 17,000 people sent letters telling them they have no vote

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing
6 mins to read
Insufficient candidate numbers means no vote at Rissington in the local elections ending on October 8, but Bronnie Farquharson does expect a turnout three days later for the redwood. Photo / NZME

Insufficient candidate numbers means no vote at Rissington in the local elections ending on October 8, but Bronnie Farquharson does expect a turnout three days later for the redwood. Photo / NZME

Farmer Bronnie Farquharson won't be voting in the local body elections. She can't, and has a letter to say so.

That's the consequence for at least 17,000 people of about 124,000 on the electoral rolls

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.