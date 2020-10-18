Dannevirke Floral Art Society annual exhibition hits a high note with music theme

Yukimi Brown with her composition entitled Human Race. Photo / Sue Emeny

Story Sue EmenyDANNEVIRKENEWSNEWSWith a theme of music, Dannevirke Floral Art Society members let their imaginations run wild at their annual exhibition on Saturday and Sunday in the Rawhiti Lodge hall.

With sections named What's my song, Sweet notes and Rhythm, members were able to create spectacular floral art works that perfectly depicted the musical theme.

A stunning display of musical boxes were all made using some plant material and were a novelty feature of the exhibition.

Music boxes made using plant material made up the novelty section of the exhibition. The design in front was covered in gold-painted pumpkin seeds.

The group's publicity officer Vivienne Bell said the exhibition was not a judged competition, it was purely for members' enjoyment and for the community.

Once an exhibition theme has been chosen, members then decide on titles for the different sections.

"You then think about what you might have at home that you can use in your floral design. Everyone is prepared to help each other and to share what they have in their gardens."

Bell said the designs didn't have to contain flowers, but they did have to use plant material.

A good example of this was a free-standing design by Yukimi Brown, entitled Human Race.

Yukimi Brown with her composition entitled Human Race. Photo / Sue Emeny

It featured three life-sized human forms representing three different races.

The shapes were made from dried muehlenbeckia, a native bush, and spray-painted.

She said the work represented the harmonising of different races.

Brown said the shapes took several weeks to make but adding flowers to each shape on Saturday took only a matter of hours.

Group member Linda Barnett said the theme chosen meant it was a free-for-all for the designers.

She said having an exhibition rather than a competition took the pressure off members.

"They are able to enjoy creating designs using plant material."

Rhythm was the theme of these floral art designs.

President Joy Charmley said the exhibition was an opportunity to promote the group and to have something the community can enjoy.

"We like to share our art form."

The group has 22 active members and while the exhibition did attract some new members, Charmley said it didn't bring in as many as the group would like.

The group provided an opportunity to learn new skills and members were keen to share their knowledge.

"In floral art designing there is no right way or wrong way. What matters is that everyone enjoys what they are doing."