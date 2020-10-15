Interesting tales will unfold at Dannevirke Settler's Cemetery

Ann Berry representing the Dannevirke Friends of the Settler's Cemetery with Geraldine and Gordon Reynolds at the graves of James and Julia Reynolds, Gordon's great-grandparents.

Dannevirke Friends of the Settlers Cemetery are once again holding a walk to enlighten locals about the stories of those who lie there.

Everyone is welcome to join them at the Settlers Cemetery, Dagmar St, Dannevirke, at 2pm on Sunday, November 1, followed by afternoon tea.

This resumes the monthly visits on the first Sunday of the month to the Settler's Cemetery interrupted by the lockdown. On November 1 at least 10 will be highlighted.

Co-ordinator Sharyn Burling says these include:

The Reynolds family, from the Isle of Wight, to Little River, Banks Peninsula, to Dannevirke. What encouraged this extended family to make their moves and who has their final resting place at the Settlers Cemetery?

Drownings were not uncommon in the early times but accidents on our early roads were more common than we would think. George Cowan, William Aylward and James Gibson are in this group.

Everyone has a Smith in their family, can you claim a connection to William Henry and what about Joseph Gunnion?

Christina Clark, and two little Allison children rest here too and we will hear their stories.