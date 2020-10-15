Dannevirke's Viking Choir to put on concert November 1

The Viking Choir entertaining in the St John Anglican Church during the September Helen Carver and Friends concert.

Dannevirke's Viking Choir under the baton of Brian Wilson is presenting a concert in the St John Anglican Church on Sunday, November 1 at 2pm.

The programme is a mix of musical genres ranging from three-part harmonies in songs like Loch Lomond, Men of Harlech, Bridge Over Troubled Water, The Sound of Silence and Hallelujah, to unison songs of more recent vintage like Georgie Girl, Sweet Gypsy Rose, Eleanor Rigby and Octopus's Garden.

Joining them will be Cindy O'Sullivan's youngsters in the Dannevirke Singing Club who will present a number of items.

The Viking Choir will also have several solo and group items with the men and the women each having their own.

The venue was chosen for its

acoustics and also because the Fountain Theatre is in use by the latest production of the Dannevirke Theatre Company, Clue, due to open mid-next month.

Covid restrictions have limited the number of items the choir could learn since level 2 lifted so there will be just one continuous concert.

There is a cost of $15 per adult and $5 per child to help defray costs of keeping both choirs solvent.