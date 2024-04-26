Fire Chief Willy Christall and recent recruit Amanda Stanley after the latest fire call out (and Amanda’s first).

Waipawa Volunteer Fire Brigade is looking for new recruits.

On average, the 24/7 volunteer fire station attends more than 120 calls yearly, ranging from fires, medicals, motor vehicle accidents, natural disasters and more.

Chief Fire Officer Willy Christall said the training equips volunteers with a wide range of skills, from climbing ladders to medical assistance and safely putting out fires.

A potential volunteer starts by having a medical and police check and then moves into training on a Monday night at the fire station for about an hour.

Christall explained last week’s training involved stabilising a vehicle after a crash, including glass management.

After several weeks of training with the local station, Fire and Emergency NZ sends trainees to the National Training Centre in Rotorua for a week of challenging scenarios, such as fighting a petrol station fire.

After six months of training, volunteers become fully trained and equipped for the job.

“A huge plus in being a Waipawa fire crew member is the camaraderie and fun built around its members and families,” Christall said, .

For example, Christall said the brigade holds a brunch for everyone after the ANZAC Service.

“It [getting together] has to be that way because everyone is affected when a dad or a mum is called out,” he said.

Waipawa Volunteer Fire Brigade currently has a 50/50 mix of males and females, which Christall said; “is ideal because everyone has their strengths, for example, women being very good at medical assists”.

While Waipawa Fire already has a great team, they need more local volunteers to come on board, especially to help cover the day shift.

These days, so many travel to work some distances and are not necessarily available to be on call, and for that reason, getting employer support is also vital.

Christall said being a firefighter is a fantastic and dynamic role; no two callouts are the same.

He added that it is “ordinary people doing extraordinary work” supporting the Waipawa and wider CHB community.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Willy Christall on 027 404 4823.

