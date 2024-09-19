Kennedy Park on Riverbend Rd, near where the man was arrested by police. Photo / NZME

Kennedy Park on Riverbend Rd, near where the man was arrested by police. Photo / NZME

A Hawke’s Bay man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children in suburban Napier.

A police spokesperson said staff attended an incident just after 8.30am on Friday, around school drop-off time, where a man on Riverbend Rd, near Anzac Ave, was acting suspiciously.

The man was arrested shortly after.

“It does appear that one of the reports was that he had exposed himself to a child, but police will be working to figure out if that was the case,” the spokesperson said.

Well-known recreational area Kennedy Park, and a school, are on the Riverbend Rd route.