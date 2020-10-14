Dannevirke Ladies Golf follows championships with shootout

Contestants in the Dannevirke Pharmacy Shootout head for the first tee.

Dannevirke Women's Golf Championship finals were played on Wednesday, October 7, then on Wednesday, October 14 the very popular Dannevirke Pharmacy Shootout was held.

After some brief early rain and a bit of wind, the golf played was of a very high standard. With most of our ladies members in attendance either playing, caddying or watching and at dinner at the Mangatera Hotel we had a very special and successful day.

The six finalists just before teeing off. From left: Angela Farrell, Margaret Stephenson, Joy Charmley, Elaine Swanney, Yolanda Van Vliet, Gill Charmley.

In the senior championships with Margaret Stephenson playing Angela Farrell, Margaret was the victor after 31 holes, finishing on Land's End 6/5. They were all square at the 18th-hole lunchtime break before Margaret had a quick burst, winning the next three holes. Angela sank some beautiful long putts to halve the next two holes and win Cosy Corner so it was still a tight battle. It was a great match and Angela was a very worthy opponent, it was great to have her there. Want you back Bo. Well done Margaret.

In the intermediate champs, Elaine Swanney was playing Joy Charmley. The legendary "Swan" was the victor against a steady Joy. A great match finished on the 15th hole, Elaine having led at the lunchtime break 2-up and Joy fighting back. Joy has played some great, steady golf this year and well deserved to be a finalist. Putts not quite dropping as they should have added to the closeness of the match. Swan is a legend!!

In the junior champs Gill Charmley was playing Jolanda de Vliet. Played over 18 holes, the match saw Gill victorious on the 15th hole. Although many players weren't available for the junior champs it was a great experience for Jolanda as it was her first time playing match play. With Marilyn Hall caddying for Jolanda she will have learnt a great deal, so well done to you both.

We had the privilege of our two life members Edith and Helen Martin following all the day's matches. Edith hasn't been to the course for a while and commented some of the now nicely mown areas were pretty thick rough in her day, so no excuses.

On Wednesday in sunny but cool conditions, 17 players headed out to play the Dannevirke Pharmacy Shootout, all teeing off together and one player being eliminated on each hole. This is a very popular event, with qualifying rounds being played through the season. Two players remain for the 18th hole, with the eventual winner being found. This was Glenys Nicol from Marilyn Hall and Elaine Swanney.

We are approaching the end of our season and our major events are almost complete.

The ladies have a Christmas Cheer tournament on November 18. Visiting players with locals usually result in a field of about 60, with generous prizes for everyone.

Summer golf has a more casual setting, with Wednesdays remaining as 18-hole competition and this year we would also like to introduce nine holes of fun golf, on a Sunday late afternoon, making use of daylight saving.

We would like to encourage and welcome any new players. Play as many or as few holes as you want, with happy hour to follow. Anyone interested can phone 0210 2891847 for further information. It would be great to hear from people wanting to make use of our beautiful golf course.