Hawke’s Bay Tui pull a stunner out of the hat, beating Auckland at Eden Park

Hawke's Bay Tui flanker Tempryss Lauvao celebrates after scoring one of her two first-half tries in an upset 48-24 over defending champions Auckland Storm in a Farah Palmer Cup national women's rugby competition match at Eden Park, Auckland, on Sunday. Photo / Blake Armstrong - action press

Hawke's Bay Tui flanker Tempryss Lauvao celebrates after scoring one of her two first-half tries in an upset 48-24 over defending champions Auckland Storm in a Farah Palmer Cup national women's rugby competition match at Eden Park, Auckland, on Sunday. Photo / Blake Armstrong - action press

The Tui have pulled off a stunning sort-of redemption for Hawke’s Bay rugby by thrashing defending national women’s champions the Auckland Storm 48-24 at Eden Park.

Following a hiding given to the Hawke’s Bay Magpies men’s side on Friday night, the Bay needed something uplifting and it came in New Zealand’s biggest sports stadium, where the Tui were playing their last match of the 2024 Farah Cup season, out of the race for title honours but having staved-off the threat of relegation.

The Tui scored eight tries and almost ended the season for Auckland, whose 79th-minute try gave them a four-tries bonus point, to sneak into the playoffs.

The Tui scored first in the 18th minute, led 12-10 at halftime and never relinquished the lead in scoring their second win over Auckland in two games between the two sides since being promoted to the top division of Farah Palmer Cup rugby.

They beat Auckland 32-31 in their first match back, in Hastings, last year, and in beating Auckland at Eden Park have now done something the Magpies, the Hawke’s Bay men’s side, haven’t done since 1968.