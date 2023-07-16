Voyager 2023 media awards

Farah Palmer Cup: Hawke’s Bay Tui dream of the impossible after stunning premiership finalists Auckland

Chris Hyde
By
3 mins to read
Teilia Ferguson celebrates with her Tui teammates after scoring against the Auckland Storm in Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Twelve months ago, the idea of someday lifting the Farah Palmer Cup was nothing but a dream for the Hawke’s Bay Tui.

Now, after a heartstopping 32-31 win over last year’s beaten finalists Auckland Storm

