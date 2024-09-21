Advertisement
Updated

Driver fleeing police lost two tyres during spiking, kept going on his rims

Hawkes Bay Today
Despite losing two tyres on Meeanee Rd, the vehicle continued on its rims before stopping in Taradale.

A 22-year-old Havelock North man has been charged after continuing to flee police, despite losing two tyres upon being spiked.

A police spokesman said a vehicle was first signalled to stop about 12.35am on Saturday on Bill Hercock Road in Napier after being seen driving at more than double the 50km/h limit.

Due to the risk to the public, the police did not pursue.

About 4am, the vehicle was seen again on Kennedy Road in Greenmeadows, but failed to stop when signalled. A pursuit was initiated but eventually abandoned due to the vehicle’s erratic driving.

Just over an hour later, police successfully spiked the vehicle on Meeanee Rd, but despite losing two tyres, the vehicle continued on its rims before stopping in Taradale.

The alleged driver of the vehicle fled but was chased down on foot by a police officer and arrested. Another alleged occupant who fled on foot was also found and taken into custody.

Enquiries are continuing, but the alleged driver has been charged with driving while suspended, dangerous driving and failing to stop. He will appear in the Hastings District Court over the coming weeks.

Save

