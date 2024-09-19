Scott Robertson makes four changes for side to to face Wallabies. Video / All Blacks

The Hawke’s Bay Tui end their 2024 Farah Palmer Cup women’s rugby premiership on New Zealand’s biggest rugby stage on Sunday knowing they’re safe for another whack at the big one again next year.

A flashback to the stunning Hawke's Bay Tui win over Auckland Storm in Hastings last year. Try-scorer Teilah Ferguson (pictured) will line up again in this year's match against Auckland at Eden Park on Sunday. Photo / NZME

The Tui play defending champions Auckland Storm in the first of three NPC matches at Eden Park.

The second is a Bunnings Warehouse NPC men’s match between Auckland and Southland, and the third a Heartland Championship match between Horowhenua Kapiti and South Canterbury.

The Tui, who stunned the competition with a win first time back in the top grade with a 32-31 win over Auckland in Hastings in July last year, go into the match six points clear of Northland Kauri, whom they beat earlier in the season and who face a promotion-relegation match next week against the winners of this weekend’s championship division final between Manawatu Cyclones and Otago Spirit.