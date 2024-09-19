Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Tui get a game at Eden Park to finish their season

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Scott Robertson makes four changes for side to to face Wallabies. Video / All Blacks

The Hawke’s Bay Tui end their 2024 Farah Palmer Cup women’s rugby premiership on New Zealand’s biggest rugby stage on Sunday knowing they’re safe for another whack at the big one again next year.

A flashback to the stunning Hawke's Bay Tui win over Auckland Storm in Hastings last year. Try-scorer Teilah Ferguson (pictured) will line up again in this year's match against Auckland at Eden Park on Sunday. Photo / NZME
The Tui play defending champions Auckland Storm in the first of three NPC matches at Eden Park.

The second is a Bunnings Warehouse NPC men’s match between Auckland and Southland, and the third a Heartland Championship match between Horowhenua Kapiti and South Canterbury.

The Tui, who stunned the competition with a win first time back in the top grade with a 32-31 win over Auckland in Hastings in July last year, go into the match six points clear of Northland Kauri, whom they beat earlier in the season and who face a promotion-relegation match next week against the winners of this weekend’s championship division final between Manawatu Cyclones and Otago Spirit.

The Tui opened the season with two home games, being beaten 36-32 by Counties Manukau, who currently lead the competition, and a 43-20 win over Northland. They’ve since been beaten 47-26 by Bay of Plenty, 44-12 by Waikato, and last weekend 36-7 by Canterbury in Christchurch.

Coaches Sione Cherrington-Kite and Namatahi Waa have retained seven of the starting line-up forwards against Canterbury, including the side’s Player of the Day Nina Poletti, but made three changes in the backline.

They’ve retained fullback Thamsyn Newton, who last week scored the Tui’s only try, which with a Krysten Cottrell conversion gave the side a 7-5 lead after 27 minutes.

Unavailable are Denise Aiolupotea, Tee Aiolupotea and Tori Iosefo, an MAC trio who this week played in Samoan national women’s squad Manu Sina’s win over Australia in Apia, preparing for the WXVs competition in Dubai starting next Friday.

The Hawke’s Bay Tui team for Sunday’s game in Auckland starting at 11.35am is: Willow Rowlands, Tamia Edwards, Nina Poletti, Holly MacDonald, Kaya Whaitiri-Dee, Tempryss Lauvao, Leah Tuhi, Jaimee Robin, Briar Hales, Krysten Cottrell (captain), Nicolette Adamson, Leilani Hakiwai, Teilah Ferguson, Monique Clarke, Thamsyn Newton: Reserves: Hayley McKay, Journey Otene, Whitley Mareikura, Olioli Mua, Makayla Cameron, Raedeen Blake, Michaela Baker, Maleta Pailate.

