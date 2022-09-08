Voyager 2022 media awards
Council approves loan allowing 100 new horse stables for Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tōmoana

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
3 mins to read
Existing stables and facilities at the showgrounds. A further 100 new stables will be built at the site. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hastings District Council has decided to approve a loan for 100 new horse stables to be built at Tōmoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay.

Those stables will cost over $500,000 and be built alongside existing stables

