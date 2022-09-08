Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Rugby career send-off for Tui veteran Emma Jensen - in Balclutha

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing
4 mins to read
Can the Tui give Emma Jensen a dream final send-off? Photo / Ian Cooper

Can the Tui give Emma Jensen a dream final send-off? Photo / Ian Cooper

The playing career of women's rugby trailblazer and Hawke's Bay Tui great Emma Jensen will come to an end with a big occasion on Sunday, in a town with a population of barely 4000.

Turning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.