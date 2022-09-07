The Havelock North Village Green playground is temporarily closed for upgrades. Photo / Supplied

Many have noticed that Havelock North's Village Green playground is closed for renovations.

Since August 22, the Havelock North playground has been closed. Weather permitting, it should reopen once upgrades are completed in mid-October.

The playground update is in line with the Havelock North Domain Reserve Management Plan, in response to requests from the Havelock North community.

As part of the upgrade, Hastings District Council is adding more seating and picnic tables, five new shade sails, additional play equipment which has been donated by the Mackersey family and new playground surfacing using a safety rubber surface made from recycled materials.

The new safety surface is similar to what is used in Cornwall Park, and besides its longevity, the new surfacing material is significantly easier to maintain and cooler underfoot.

The skatepark will remain open throughout, and the district council thanks the community in advance for your patience during this upgrade.