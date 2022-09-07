Smoky is a happy-go-lucky 2-year-old pound pup looking for a loving energetic family. Photo / Supplied

Meet Smoky, a happy 2-year-old pup searching for his forever family.

He walks nicely on the lead but can get very excited sometimes when there are chances of cuddles.

However, Smoky loves a treat or two, so he will be easy to train.

Smoky shows people how happy he is with his whole body, not just by wagging his tail.

This boy will make an ideal forever friend for someone who will just give him love and care in return.



If you would like to meet him, please complete this online application form: https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/rehomeadogform.



The adoption fee is $265, and all dogs adopted from Hastings District Council animal control are de-sexed, health checked, treated for fleas and worms, vaccinated, registered and microchipped.

All Hastings District Council animal control dogs up for adoption need to be visited in person.