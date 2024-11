At least one of the scrub fires is suspicious in northern Hawke's Bay.

Helicopters have helped firefighters battle two scrub fires in northern Hawke’s Bay, with at least one of the blazes deemed suspicious.

The fires happened on Tuesday night near Wairoa and Wednesday morning near Mohaka and have been quelled.

Fire and Emergency NZ received calls about the first blaze off Ngamotu Rd in Wairoa about 6pm on Tuesday.

Multiple fire crews and two helicopters helped get that 20m x 35m scrub fire under control.

No buildings were at risk.