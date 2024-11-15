The Gisborne crew was able to be turned back.

The shift manager said the first crews arrived to find an area of about 80m x 30m burning and spreading uphill.

The fire was accessible by foot from the road, but the steepness of the hillside made it difficult for firefighters.

Wairoa Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief fire officer Te Aroha Cook said there had been another another fire in the same area needing similar resources.

The area was steep and difficult terrain for the firefighters, but accessible by foot from the road, she said.

Fanned by a wind, the fire was reported to have been cut-off in its path by 6.30pm, and with the helicopter working to almost dark to dampen the area, crew were able to start leaving about 8.30pm.

The fire came at a time when much of Hawke’s Bay to the south has had five months of less-than-average rainfall, leading to precautionary water restrictions and the enforcement of a restricted fire season.

According to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, rainfall in much of the area from Napier to Wairoa in the last week has ranged from nil to about 5mm.

Meanwhile, a small fire in an extraction system at a Hastings CBD building on Friday morning caused a lot more smoke than fire.

A Fenz spokeswoman said multiple 111 calls were received about 10am, to premises on Heretaunga St East, near the intersection with Russell St.

Two Hastings brigade Fenz crews spent about 45 minutes at the scene and extinguished the fire.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 41 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.