According to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, rainfall in much of the area from Napier to Wairoa in the last week has ranged from nil to about 5mm.
Meanwhile, a small fire in an extraction system at a Hastings CBD building on Friday morning caused a lot more smoke than fire.
A Fenz spokeswoman said multiple 111 calls were received about 10am, to premises on Heretaunga St East, near the intersection with Russell St.
Two Hastings brigade Fenz crews spent about 45 minutes at the scene and extinguished the fire.
