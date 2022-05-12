John Nelson Berridge, 65, of Auckland, changed his pleas on Thursday, the fourth day of a trial in the Napier District Court.

A motorcyclist who caused the death of a fellow rider during a charity rally has escaped criminal penalty.

He pleaded guilty to careless use of a motor vehicle causing the death of Waipawa woman Robyn Olive Peters, 51, while they were on a charity run raising funds for the SPCA on February 7, 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to causing injury to his pillion passenger, Georgina Carson-Waihi, who had met him at the rally organiser's house the night before.

Judge Robert Spear convicted Berridge on both counts, but discharged him without criminal penalty after Berridge undertook to make emotional harm payments totaling $10,000 to Peters' family.

He will also make a reparation payment of $1000 to Carson-Waihi, who was injured when the bikes of Berridge and Peters collided on State Highway 51 south of Napier.

Defence counsel Alistair Haskett said that Berridge, who suffered a compound leg fracture in the crash but testified he had no memory of it, accepted he was responsible after hearing evidence in the trial.

"He accepts that moved out into the roadway without checking that the way was clear," Haskett said.

In addition to the emotional harm and reparation payments, Berridge was disqualified from driving for six months.