Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Cruise ships return to Napier in October

4 minutes to read
A cruise ship at Napier Port in 2019 prior to Covid shutting down the industry. Photo / NZME

A cruise ship at Napier Port in 2019 prior to Covid shutting down the industry. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A Napier shop owner says the return of cruise ships to the city for the first time in over two years is the "light at the end of the tunnel" for many businesses, who have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.