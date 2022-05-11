Ben Evans (front) leads a taekwon-do demonstration in front of sponsors.

Fundraising for the Hawke's Bay's taekwon-do squad competing in this year's world champs in Argentina was given a kickstart at an official launch this month.

Tamatea Pak'nSave has stepped up as platinum sponsor, joining Cars4U Hastings, Bidfood, Sport Hawke's Bay, Hastings District Masonic Trust, Napier City and Hastings District councils, Napier City councillor Maxine Boag, Crystal Sanctuary and East Pier.

NZ International Taekwon-Do Federation (NZITF) regional director and coach Ben Evans, who will be leading the squad as well as competing at the October event, says the car donated for the main raffle prize boosted funds to more than $52,000 all raised in just one month.

"We're well on our way. We need about $30,000 more," Ben says.

The official launch held at NZITF's Hastings-based training centre was attended by Hawke's Bay mayors Kirsten Wise and Sandra Hazlehurst, Napier City councillor Maxine Boag, Tamatea Primary, Intermediate and Irongate school principals, whānau and supporters.

A karanga performed by kuia Huia Huata welcomed guests before the team of 9 to 18-year-olds demonstrated their hard-earned skills.

"Their team showed us some impressive moves. They were disciplined, skilled, agile. The principals of Tamatea Primary and Intermediate and Irongate School spoke about what a difference Ben's tuition has made to their student's confidence and fitness. Lots of people raising funds don't show their appreciation to donors — you made us feel very special," says Napier City councillor Maxine Boag.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise was also wowed by the demonstration.

"It was awesome to attend the launch of the NZ Taekwon-Do team in Hastings. It was a very impressive display by Ben and all of the team which includes students from Napier and Hastings. The drive and fundraising you've done is incredible. I wish them all the best."

Ben says he gave his team the strongest motivational talk about the importance of this day before the demonstration.

"This demo of our discipline needed to be off the roof. We had potential donors so had to show them. I've seen the North Koreans do their demos and wanted it to be like that — very regimented, strong, 100 per cent. They're the best. Ours was very much like that."

He says originally the Saturday event was going to be just a squad training.

"But then we invited the sponsors and had a hangi to say thank you — we made it into a thing."

Ben says to top off fundraising efforts, the RRR Organisation Worldwide gave a donation and bought sausages for an upcoming sausage sizzle.

"They also bought a further two raffle tickets which was a huge help to our campaign for the kids. We really appreciated the support from this awesome crew coming down to support us. It's been a journey, but many of us are working hard to make this great opportunity happen for the kids."

Ben has trained with these kids multiple times including at world championships, and says they have taught him how to strive for perfection in taekwon-do.

"What I've learned from my time I'm passing onto my younger ones, our future. We must maintain strong as possible standards if we will ever face DPRK or any other strong countries in ITF like Russia, Greece and Czech Republic.

"I'm pushing these kids. They are young, but extremely dedicated. Four times a week, even these holidays gone, we had many of the kids training, plus special squad training three to four hours a day. We are pushing extremely hard."

■ For more information on upcoming fundraising events visit the NZ-ITF Facebook page and to watch the fundraising demonstration in front of sponsors, follow the link to YouTube.

To donate towards the trip to the world champs phone Ben on 027 857 3045.