The wharf is currently known as 6 Wharf but will be given a new name.

Napier Port has almost completed construction of its new $175 million wharf.

The 350m wharf, currently known as 6 Wharf, is the strongest at the port and it will be officially opened in July.

Construction began in February 2020 just before Covid arrived in New Zealand and has taken more than two years to build.

The wharf is capable of berthing container vessels of up to 320m and cruise ships up to 360m, meaning it can cater for the biggest cruise ships in the world.

The milestone coincides with the Government announcing this week that cruise ships will be allowed back into the country from July 31.

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said he was immensely proud of the project.

"We broke ground on this once-in-a-generation project a mere month before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in New Zealand and despite two periods of lockdown, an international border closure and ongoing global uncertainty it is set to be delivered ahead of time and under budget."

The port confirmed the overall project cost is between $173m-$179m, lower than previous estimates of up to $190m.

A two-year dredging programme has also concluded next to the port for ships to approach 6 Wharf.

Napier Port will have an official opening for the wharf on July 22 and unveil its new name.

"6 Wharf will future-proof Napier Port, allowing us to support the needs of our customers, our community and our region today and the growth we see coming into the future," Dawson said.