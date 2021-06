Hawks player Darone Raukawa at the game on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Hawks have won against the Auckland Huskies in their Sunday home game.

Playing at Pettigrew Green Arena on Sunday, June 7, the Hawks beat the Huskies 80 - 75.

The victory follows their triumph against the Franklin Bulls on Friday, winning 110 - 73.

They will next play the Otago Nuggets, at Pettigrew Green Arena next Saturday, June 12.