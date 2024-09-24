Tukituki Land Care: evidence-based catchment planning project under way

“We need a clearer understanding of the key issues affecting each sub-catchment and we need actions that are affordable for farmers to implement. There will be no rules or regulations, and no one will be forced to take action.”

Colin Tyler, a well-respected local farmer and TLC board member, will oversee the project. With extensive experience in the rural sector, including his role as principal consultant – environmental at Ravensdown, Tyler is committed to ensuring the project delivers practical, cost-effective outcomes.

“We are looking to find on-farm mitigations that not only improve water quality in the catchment but can also enhance farm productivity and sustainability,” Tyler said. “It’s about finding the wins that benefit both the environment and the farm and are affordable”.

Once the research is complete, TLC will launch THR3E - three practical steps that farmers in each sub-catchment can implement over the next three years.

“In March we will hold events in each sub-catchment to share our findings and engage with local farmers and community members,” Hilson said.

“Expect good food, a beer, and some valuable conversations.”

Environmental planning consultancy Environment, Innovation and Strategy Ltd (EIS), led by co-director Matt Highway, will manage the project.

With more than 20 years of catchment management experience, Highway is enthusiastic about the initiative.

“Operating at this scale is a fantastic opportunity to develop meaningful, community-driven solutions,” he said.

“In some sub-catchments, the focus might be on erosion or water quality, while others could be tackling flooding, pest management, or invasive weeds. Our goal is to dig deeper into these issues and help farmers identify where they can make the biggest bang for their buck.”

EIS will employ a range of research tools, investigating factors such as soil type, water quality, biodiversity, land use, demographics, and natural hazards. Research will also include site visits and discussions with landowners to ensure plans reflect local expertise and realities on the ground.

“Farmer input is key to developing solutions that are practical and effective,” Tyler said.

Additionally, the plans will be aligned with upcoming national environmental policies to ensure that the recommended solutions are future-proof.

“We want to save farmers from investing time and money in practices that might soon be out of sync with new regulations,” Hilson said.

“Aligning our approach with national policy will ensure that farmers are not wasting valuable time”.

Tukituki Land Care launched in May last year to support sub-catchment groups of the Tukituki River, enabling funding and action to benefit the region. The farmer-led collective was awarded $970,000 by the Ministry for Primary Industries over three years and they have since become a prominent entity in the catchment. To find out more about the organisation head to www.tukitukilandcare.org.







