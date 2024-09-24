I have heard opinions from many locals and I have encouraged each of them to make a submission via the NZTA website. I urge you to do the same. The process is easy and the website link easy to find. If you do need help, or would like a paper copy to submit, please contact my office. The consultation closes on Monday, October 7.

I have, and will continue to speak, with the Minister of Transport, to share your thoughts directly.

Roading aside, work has been ongoing in Government to tackle some of the issues that Wairarapa Electorate residents tell me are so important to them: health, education and crime.

Pavement crews putting down layers of asphalt in Cut 13 on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway.

Last week the Government laid out a plan to ensure faster cancer treatment, increased immunisation rates, shorter emergency department stays, and quicker first assessments and elective treatments. This year’s $604 million funding boost for Pharmac will see eligible patients access vitally important cancer drug, Keytruda from October 1.

Also, from October 1, families can submit their claim for their first FamilyBoost payments. This new payment of up to $75 per week for under 5s in licensed childcare, will be welcomed by families across the electorate. Register for the payment on the Inland Revenue website and submit your invoices every three months. Please contact my office if you would like help.

The Government has also announced a plan to strengthen the criminal justice system by capping the sentence discounts judges can apply, amongst other measures, which will help ensure we reach our target of 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029, and to reduce serious repeat youth offending by 15%.

Keeping our kids engaged in learning and achieving is an investment in New Zealand’s future. Next month sees further progress on structured literacy and back to basics learning - with more funding available for schools to access important resources.

I love getting out and about in the electorate and over the last couple of weeks have managed to squeeze in a catch up with Mayor Walker, and visits to Terrace School and Mabins Daffodils – as well as having some good yarns along the way with farmers and businesses in Waipawa and Waipukurau.












