Volunteers cleaned up literal truckloads of rubbish.

More than 80 people collected over 16 tonnes of rubbish from Central Hawke’s Bay’s State Highway 2 in just four hours on Sunday.

Led by the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council as part of the national Keep New Zealand Beautiful Clean Up Week, two busloads of volunteers cleaned up the stretch of SH2 between Waipukurau and Waipawa.

During the SH2 clean-up, the highway was closed, allowing crews from Transport Rebuild East Coast, on behalf of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, to carry out essential maintenance including sign repairs, wire rope repairs, pothole repairs, sweeping and line marking.

Councillor Pip Burne said she was disappointed at the rubbish discarded along the roadside.

“It’s disheartening to see such unnecessary rubbish littering the roadside, but it’s truly inspiring to see so many community members come together to take pride in our district and lend a helping hand,” Burne said.