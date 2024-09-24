Volunteers cleaned up literal truckloads of rubbish.
More than 80 people collected over 16 tonnes of rubbish from Central Hawke’s Bay’s State Highway 2 in just four hours on Sunday.
Led by the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council as part of the national Keep New Zealand Beautiful Clean Up Week, two busloads of volunteers cleaned up the stretch of SH2 between Waipukurau and Waipawa.
During the SH2 clean-up, the highway was closed, allowing crews from Transport Rebuild East Coast, on behalf of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, to carry out essential maintenance including sign repairs, wire rope repairs, pothole repairs, sweeping and line marking.
Councillor Pip Burne said she was disappointed at the rubbish discarded along the roadside.
“It’s disheartening to see such unnecessary rubbish littering the roadside, but it’s truly inspiring to see so many community members come together to take pride in our district and lend a helping hand,” Burne said.
Children teamed up with Enviroschools to plant 200 shrubs along the river corridor behind Russell Park, where a “Planting and Play” event provided a mix of learning and fun for younger children. The Waka Tākaro play trailer kept kids entertained with plenty of games and activities.
Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand highlighted the significance of ongoing community engagement.
“Clean Up Week is a vital reminder that our commitment to a cleaner environment shouldn’t stop after one week,” Annand said.
“Whether it’s tidying up parks, streets or beaches, every small action counts. I encourage everyone to step outside your driveway, look around your neighbourhood, and take a moment to pick up rubbish. Together, we can create lasting change and ensure our community remains beautiful all year round.”
For those who missed the SH2 Clean Up, there’s still time to join Central Hawke’s Bay Clean Up Week, which runs until Friday, September 23. Head to the council website at www.chbdc.govt.nz and search #wastefreechb.
Central Hawke’s Bay District Council acknowledges the contribution key partners NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, Transport Rebuild East Coast, Higgins Contractors, Baron Contractors, Tūpore Infrastructure, HES Earthmoving, BT Earthworks, Green by Nature, Tree Walkers, Kākano Nurseries, Enviroschools, Waipawa Lions Club, Good Value Waipukurau, Mitre10 Waipukurau, Espresso Loco and the Central Hawke’s Bay community and CHBDC staff volunteers.