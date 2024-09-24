In Hawke’s Bay, over 90 stores sell vapes, making it far too easy for youth to access these addictive devices.

As a Hastings District Councillor and mother of two, I’ve seen the harm firsthand - my 15-year-old son has been offered vapes by classmates since intermediate, and I’ve watched his friends struggle with addiction.

My 11-year-old daughter even mistook a vape store for a lolly shop - proof these stores target kids.

Hastings District Councillor Wendy Schollum, her daughter Gemma, and Napier and Hastings Youth Council members at the Vape Free Kids Rally held in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

The Government’s Smoke-Free Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill No. 2 introduces positive steps, such as banning disposable vapes and increasing fines for selling to minors.

However, it does not go far enough. The bill does nothing to address the 90-plus stores in Hawke’s Bay or the 7000-plus retailers nationwide.

Nor does it give customs the authority to stop illegal disposable vapes from entering the country. National promised to cap the number of retailers nationally at 600, but this remains unfulfilled.

Without a cap, vape stores will continue to proliferate, normalising nicotine addiction. A licensing scheme for vape retailers would help regulate the number of stores and provide much-needed oversight.

Vaping advocates argue it’s a tool for smoking cessation, but this bill isn’t about adults trying to quit smoking – it’s about protecting kids from addiction.

Research shows that for youth, vaping isn’t a step down from smoking; it’s a gateway to nicotine addiction.

In Hawke’s Bay in 2021, 10% of Year 9-13 students vaped daily, and nearly 20% vaped weekly. This is a public health crisis, and our rangatahi deserve better.

The Hastings District Council, along with Napier, has adopted a Smokefree and Vapefree Policy, which covers public spaces like parks and bus stops.

This policy, which I’m proud to have helped promote, is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t address the easy availability of vapes in retail outlets - an issue only the Government can tackle.

Additionally, the Government has shortened the public consultation period from six months to under two. With submissions closing on September 27 and school holidays starting that same day, this feels rushed and inadequate.

I urge the community to submit on this bill and consider demanding the following changes:

Cap the number of retail outlets , especially near schools.

, especially near schools. Strengthen border controls to stop illegal vapes from entering New Zealand.

to stop illegal vapes from entering New Zealand. Ban advertising and marketing near schools to protect youth.

near schools to protect youth. Introduce a licensing scheme for vape retailers to limit their numbers and ensure oversight.

for vape retailers to limit their numbers and ensure oversight. Increase enforcement funding, so the Ministry of Health can prosecute retailers who sell to minors.

We must protect our children from this epidemic. The vaping industry may have millions to spend on lobbying, but we have our voices. Let’s use them by submitting before 11.59 pm on 27th September at the New Zealand Parliament website.



