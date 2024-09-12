Artist images released for 110-unit project near Napier CBD

An artist impression of what the development could look like if it gets the green light. Photo / NCC

Plans have been lodged to build 110 units on a prime vacant section near Napier CBD.

Earlier this year, treaty settlement entity Mana Ahuriri Trust revealed it was working on plans to convert 65 Munroe St, colloquially known as the ‘gravel pit’, into a housing development.

That site is the former home of the Napier railway yards and has sat vacant for about 30 years.

Mana Ahuriri Trust’s commercial arm, Mana Ahuriri Holdings Limited Partnership, has now lodged a resource consent application with Napier City Council to convert that 1.28ha piece of land into 110 units, across a mix of two and three-storey buildings.

That includes 69 terraced residential units and 41 apartments as well as 89 car parks.