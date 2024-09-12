Advertisement
Artist images released for 110-unit project near Napier CBD

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
An artist impression of what the development could look like if it gets the green light. Photo / NCC

Plans have been lodged to build 110 units on a prime vacant section near Napier CBD.

Earlier this year, treaty settlement entity Mana Ahuriri Trust revealed it was working on plans to convert 65 Munroe St, colloquially known as the ‘gravel pit’, into a housing development.

That site is the former home of the Napier railway yards and has sat vacant for about 30 years.

Mana Ahuriri Trust’s commercial arm, Mana Ahuriri Holdings Limited Partnership, has now lodged a resource consent application with Napier City Council to convert that 1.28ha piece of land into 110 units, across a mix of two and three-storey buildings.

That includes 69 terraced residential units and 41 apartments as well as 89 car parks.

“The dwellings will be developed by Hāpai Limited, and it is intended that they will provide for much-needed housing solutions to Napier,” the application read.

Vehicle access will be via an internal loop road with two access points off Munroe St.

“A central spine communal open space is provided through the site,” the application read.

Mana Ahuriri Trust chairman Te Kaha Hawaikirangi next to the development site earlier this year. Photo / Paul Taylor
The shared green space through the development. Photo / NCC
The proposal also includes subdivision plans to create titles for each of the units and apartments.

Pak’nSave Napier is located across the road from the proposed development site, and two other three-storey housing developments are currently being built nearby, including at 100 Wellesley Rd by Kainga Ora.

Mana Ahuriri Trust is a post-settlement governance entity set up to receive the proceeds of the Ahuriri Hapū Deed of Settlement in 2016. It represents a collection of seven hapū based around the Napier area.

That Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) settlement, which underwent some later amendments, included a Crown apology for historic Treaty breaches, $19.5 million, a small number of properties, and an option to buy the Crown’s 50 per cent stake in Hawke’s Bay Airport.

