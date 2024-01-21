Mana Ahuriri Trust is set to become one of Hawke's Bay's biggest developers, once its Treaty of Waitangi claim is settled. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Former Napier railway yards largely left as wasteland for more than 30 years are now set for housing development by the new owners, treaty settlement entity Mana Ahuriri Trust. The land is just a few hundred metres from the Napier CBD. Doug Laing reports.

Landbanked for potential treaty settlement when no longer required as railway yards in the late 1980s, some of it was used for the Pak‘nSave supermarket which opened in 2004, but most of the rest became known locally as the “gravel pit” - 1.28ha which became a home for unauthorised free parking, dumping of vehicles and old furniture, placing of election hoardings, and the overgrowing of weeds.

A series of delays after hearings and a report in favour of the Napier inner-harbour claim in the 1990s started with a Government move towards claims settlement on a “Large Natural Grouping” basis rather than case-by-case, announced by National Party cabinet minister Doug Graham in 1994.

With the imminence of settlement the trust announced a commercial development for the site in 2019 and some work started ahead of the 2021 enactment of the Ahuriri Hapu Claims Settlement, but now new chairman Te Kaha Hawaikirangi, appointed by trustees after elections late last year, has confirmed a development proposal for about 80 homes, on up to three levels.

It’s being planned, as part of wider strategy called Ka Uruora Housing Plan, that proposes about 400 homes across settlement land over the next few years. It is led by business entity Mana Ahuriri Holdings Ltd Partnership, with independent chair Mike Pohio who has years of experience with Tainui and Ngai Tahu development.

The Napier railways land in the days when inner-city workers availed themselves of free parking. Photo / Duncan Brown

Trust general manager Parris Greening said housing for the Munroe St site was always a consideration. Having decided against the commercial development the trust is embarking on “Plan B” which is homes within walking-distance of town, inner-city employment, a health centre, and a supermarket.

All forms of housing are proposed, but with a focus on getting whanau who are beneficiaries of the settlement into affordable homes and and building them, working with treaty partners, providers and funding streams.

First to begin is expected to be a 17ha greenfields site off Wharerangi Rd, Greenmeadows, opposite the Taradale Club.

But Hawaikirangi , 36, born and bred in Napier and a brother of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby, told Hawke’s Bay Today key to all of the plans is greater communication, education and transparency in developing its membership base – from about 2500 to possibly more than 10,000 who may be eligible – and seeing that their interests are properly served.

Mana Ahuriri chairman Te Kaha Hawaikirangi. Photo / Paul Taylor

With a background of five years’ New Zealand Army Service (training as an engineer) and other governance and advisory roles, including advising Napier Port Co on cultural issues, he said recent elections showed a growing number of younger people with interests, and the trust will move further to establish those interests and needs.

They are expected to be a focus for new trust board member Harlem-Cruz Ihaia, who has been developing child, rangatahi and whanau development interests since her year as Miss Universe New Zealand.

As well as cash settlement, the claims package included ownership-of or rights to purchase Crown-owned sites that had been landbanked, including landmarks such as Conservation House on Marine Parade (formerly the Napier Courthouse built in 1874-75) and closed Napier Hospital nurses’ home Hinepare, on Hospital Hill.

Negotiation on a proposed sale of the Marine Parade site are expected soon, with tenders having closed last month. The four-storey nurses’ home, was privately-leased as a boarding establishment at the time it was shut down as an earthquake risk in 2012 and was demolished last year, leaving the site available to be acquired by the Trust if wanted.

Negotiations are also taking place towards purchase of a 50 per cent shareholding of Hawke’s Bay Airport, which was also allowed for in the package.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 50 years of journalism experience in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.