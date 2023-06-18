Kath and Bill Meek, who were told on June 2 about plans for the site across Wellesley Rd at No 124, where demolition of existing structures is now taking place. Photo / Warren Buckland

Residents of Wellesley Rd in Napier are weighing their options after learning of two new residential developments that are set to bring 42 apartments, with allowance for just five off-road parking spaces.

But deputy mayor Annette Brosnan doubts much can be done about the developments, saying councillors are not involved in the resource consent process that was applied.

After checking last week, she said she was satisfied council staff did what they had to under their delegated authority within the legislation and that public notification, which was canvassed in specific reports, was not required.

If action were taken by concerned residents it could probably only be taken by seeking on legal grounds a judicial review of the decisions and the way they were made, she said.

At the centre of the debate are two three-level buildings, planned by Toiora NZ for No 124, comprising six two-bedroom and 24 single-bedroom apartments, and five parking spaces, and granted resource consent in October last year.

Then there’s No 100, planned by Soho Group, with 12 two-bedroom apartments and no off-street parking, that was granted resource consent on March 17 this year.

The plan for No 124 includes a “communal room” and both provide space for bicycles.

Napier City Council staff dealt with the applications on a non-notified basis, which meant residents, some who have lived in the area for several decades, some in homes over a century old, had no idea what was happening this month when demolition started at No 124, most recently a supermarket overflow storage site, and a house at No 100, most recently the offices of a legal firm, was removed.

The now empty section (right) at No 100 Wellesley Rd, next door to commercial premises at the roundabout intersection with Raffles St. A developer plans 12 apartments on the empty section. Photo / Warren Buckland

The major concerns for residents who spoke to Hawke’s Bay Today this week are the lack of notice, and the minimal parking when there are already severe parking issues in a street where No 100 is barely 100 metres from Napier Medical Centre.

The parking problems were reported by Hawke’s Bay Today last year when more pressure arose after the opening of a new Ministry of Social Development Building, housing up to 300 staff.

Kath Meek, who’s lived in the street for almost 50 years, and is a Napier Civic Award recipient who follows housing issues in Napier, is also “horrified” at what she says is a plan to “box in” tenants in tiny apartments.

She and husband Dick say No 124 across the road might be good for four, “maybe six”, apartments, but not 30.

Neither development involves Government agency Kainga Ora – Homes and Communities, which is involved in numerous other projects in Napier and Hastings regrowing public housing stocks which were depleted by demolitions and removals under the National Government’s social housing reform policy of a decade ago.

The twin cities are now regarded as having high needs for new accommodation, particularly for single-bedroom accommodation in Napier, which had 690 on the Public Housing register waiting list at March 31, having peaked at 801 a year earlier.

In Hastings, 696 were on the register at the end of the last quarter, compared with 804 at March 31 last year.

Such accommodation in the area close to the Napier CBD was signalled, with plans for 30 apartments in the reimagining of a four-level former law-firm office block in nearby Raffles St granted resource consent in September 2020. Almost three years later it is just a gutted concrete frame awaiting development.

Kath Meek says residents just getting to hear of the plans for Wellesley Rd are likely to meet to discuss their concerns, but Brosnan said while she was aware of social media comment, no residents had made direct contact with her over the issue. At least one member of the community says he’s contacted a lawyer.

Brosnan said there is a demand for smaller apartments, closer to the CBD and accommodating people without motor vehicles.

Councils are required to enable such developments without considering the impact on the neighbours or environment unless proposals varied from allowable conditions.

The council is not aware of any other similar proposals for the area, although at least one resident spoken to by Hawke’s Bay Today has faced real estate agent inquiries about the possible sale of property.

The Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Act 2021 requires territorial authorities in the greater urban areas of Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and the Rotorua Lakes district to apply medium-density residential standards, while other councils in areas experiencing acute housing shortages may be required to include the standards in their plans.

The standards mean up to three dwellings of up to three storeys can be developed on each site without needing to apply for resource consent, as long as all other rules and standards have been met.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 50 years of journalism experience in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.