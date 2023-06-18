Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Second apartment development consented for Napier street, residents mull options

Doug Laing
By
5 mins to read
Kath and Bill Meek, who were told on June 2 about plans for the site across Wellesley Rd at No 124, where demolition of existing structures is now taking place. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kath and Bill Meek, who were told on June 2 about plans for the site across Wellesley Rd at No 124, where demolition of existing structures is now taking place. Photo / Warren Buckland

Residents of Wellesley Rd in Napier are weighing their options after learning of two new residential developments that are set to bring 42 apartments, with allowance for just five off-road parking spaces.

But deputy mayor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today