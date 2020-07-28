

A man has been arrested after two ambulance officers were assaulted while treating a patient at City Medical in Napier.

Anaru Sinclair, 25, was located by police and arrested on Tuesday morning.

Two ambulance officers were allegedly shoved and bruised while treating a patient on Wellesley Rd, with one sustaining minor injuries, at about 11.15pm on Friday.

It's alleged the man entered the front of the ambulance, smashing the front windscreen and hurling equipment at the ambulance officers.

Advertisement

Both ambulance officers have been stood down from duties and are being supported through it.

Sinclair is due to appear in Napier District Court on Wednesday to face charges of assault and wilful damage.