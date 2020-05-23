Rain is on the cards for Hawke's Bay, but it won't be enough to ease the worries of the region's farming community.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said Hawke's Bay can expect to see a light scattering of rain from late Sunday onwards.

"We've got a complete low system moving across the country which will be spreading rain across most of the north island, with rainfall expected to start from Sunday evening," she said.

"For the remainder of the week, it is going to be mainly cloudy as we shift to a southerly flow – which is going to bring in some more showers."

However, Crabtree said despite the increase in rainfall, it will not be enough to put the region's farmers at ease.

"Unfortunately as the system is coming in from the west, the ranges provide a lot of sheltering from the bulk of the rainfall," she said.

"It is probably going to be a little bit more than any recent shower activity that has been seen over the region, but it will still not be enough to bring the relief that farmers want."

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay President Jim Galloway said while rain may be forecast, farmers wont be celebrating any time soon.

"With what I've seen there might be 10 mils if you're lucky, which could green things up but it's not growing any grass to make a significant difference," he said.

"If you look across a paddock it can look green, but if you stand in there and look down, all the green is small bits of wispy grass with mostly brown bits in amongst it – there's not any significant feed value in that."

Galloway added: "We've got a long way to go before we get out of the drought."

Temperatures will continue to slowly fall throughout the week.

"Temperatures are looking pretty average throughout the week, with a daily maximums around 15 to 16 degrees," Crabtree said.

"The region's temperatures aren't looking overly exceptional. There was a slightly warmer morning on Sunday, which will continue on Monday morning, which will be a little less winter-like so to speak.

"Once the system moves across, we will shift to a southerly so it will feel a little bit cooler from Tuesday onwards."

Tuesday will see highs of 16 degrees and an expected low of eight degrees in both Napier and Hastings, while Wednesday's temperatures are expected to see highs of 15 degrees and lows of seven.

Isolated showers and cloud are expected throughout next week.