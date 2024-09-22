When I’m Cold by Alexandra Dawson, who goes by the artist name Severely, also opened on Friday, September 13 in the CAN small gallery.

The artwork combines an experimental blend of painting, poetry, and graphic design, resulting in layered compositions that invite viewers to delve deeper and discover hidden meanings. This exhibition runs until October 2.

Coming in October, we welcome John Boyd-Dunlop with his exhibition Many Uses for a Road Cone. John started drawing road cones out of sheer frustration and amusement and also to poke fun at how silly some of the health and safety regulations had become.

His ‘Cone Critters’ came about when all the debris, washed ashore from Cyclone Gabrielle and removed from the front of the Sound Shell, were turned into Cone Critters that live in and around the cones.

Showing for the month of October - hop on board and enjoy the journey.

How Many Road Cones Do We Need Today – a scene witnessed on a local footpath by John Boyd-Dunlop.

We are delighted to host a workshop, Abstracted for Creatives – charcoal drawing with Adele Dubarry.

This workshop is the first and next step on your creative journey. It is designed to unlock your creative potential and guide you to produce work you really love.

If you have never drawn a thing in your life, this workshop is for you. If you have tried and are not satisfied with what you produce, this workshop is for you. If you are a practising artist in any field in any medium, this workshop is for you.

Places are strictly limited to 10. To register, please email adeledubarry@gmail.com with “Abstracted workshop” in the subject line.

Don’t forget to check out our website for programme details including school holiday workshops.







