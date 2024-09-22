Pahīatua community garden has great growing season ahead

Volunteer work is also rewarded with a cuppa and cake afterwards. Pahīatua Community Garden committee is most grateful to those who have committed their time and effort to the garden to date.

New volunteers are always welcome, whatever their skill level. On November 16 this year, there will be a barbecue for volunteers as well as the usual cuppa.

Working bee facilitator Emma Elliott says, “It’s a great place to grow together. We are incredibly lucky to have the vision of Alaina Sims, the building skills of Rhys Punler and the commitment of the current committee who meet monthly to plan and organise.”

Beginner Gardening Session - Preparing your Spring Garden. Creating a new growing bed by layering resources in no dig method or double digging at Pahīatua Community Garden.

This year, a series of four beginner gardening sessions at the garden have been fully funded by Wairarapa REAP. These are held on the last Sunday of the month.

The August session was well attended; learners went home with potatoes and yams to chit (sprout before planting), spring seedlings to plant out and herbs to pot on. They had hands-on experience in preparing new growing beds and improving existing ones.

Members of the Pahīatua community can enrol online at www.reapwairarapa.co.nz for sessions on Sunday, September 29 (Spring Gardening and Planting), Sunday, October 27 (Preparing for Summer Gardening) and Sunday, November 24 (Summer Gardening, Maintenance and Harvesting).

The tutor is Emma who leads the committee and facilitates the working bees.

One previous attendee says, “It was great being out in the garden and learning all about planning, preparing, sowing and planting. Emma’s passion for gardening and teaching is real. She has such positive energy that sparks great motivation to apply the learning at home.”

Another says, “I got several ideas about starting my own garden. It was great interactive learning.”

Pahīatua Community Garden is open to Pahīatua residents and users are asked to pay attention to the harvesting rules on the gate.