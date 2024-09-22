NZ pilot Phillip Mehrtens released after being held by Indonesian rebels for 19 months, fires in South Auckland and call for wider access to breast cancer drugs in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Five people have been charged after a shot was fired near a popular nightclub on West Quay, Ahuriri on Sunday morning.

On Sunday evening, police said four of the nine people initially taken into custody had been released without charge.

The other five have been charged jointly with reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They are due to appear in court on September 26.

A police spokesman said no one was injured when a shot was fired after the alleged shooter got out of a car on West Quay about 3.20am.