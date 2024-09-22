MP Mike Butterick urges residents to make submissions on toll proposal

This project delivers a four-lane highway over the hills, improving safety and resilience. It also will reduce travel time by an estimated 12-14 minutes. I remember winding along the edge of the gorge many a time, stuck behind a truck or a motorhome and unable to safely pass. While it was a bit of a scenic adventure for some, it was certainly a safety concern to regular users!

I have heard opinions from many locals and I have encouraged each of them to make a submission via the NZTA website. I urge you to do the same. The process is easy and the website link easy to find. If you do need help, or would like a paper copy to submit, please contact my office. The consultation closes Monday, October 7.

I have, and will continue to speak, with the Minister of Transport to share your thoughts directly.

Roading aside, work has been ongoing in Government to tackle some of the issues that Tararua District residents tell me are so important to them: health, education and crime.

Last week the Government laid out a plan to ensure faster cancer treatment, increased immunisation rates, shorter emergency department stays, and quicker first assessments and elective treatments. This year’s $604 million funding boost for Pharmac will see eligible patients access a vitally important cancer drug, Keytruda, from October 1.

From October 1 families can submit their claim for their first FamilyBoost payments. This new payment of up to $75 per week for under-5s in licensed childcare will be welcomed by families across the Tararua District. Register for the payment on the Inland Revenue website and submit your invoices every three months. Please reach out to my office if you would like help.

The Government has also announced a plan to strengthen the criminal justice system by capping the sentence discounts judges can apply, amongst other measures, which will help ensure we reach our target of 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029, and to reduce serious repeat youth offending by 15%.

Keeping our kids engaged in learning and achieving is an investment in New Zealand’s future. Next month sees further progress on structured literacy and back to basics learning – with more funding available for schools to access important resources.

I love getting out and around the schools in our electorate, and I was pleased to be back at Tararua College last week talking with teachers and students. I will be around the district in Pahīatua and Eketāhua next week and hope to catch more of you then!



