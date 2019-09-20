Increasing cases of laser strike are a concerns for pilots, the New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association says.

Police are investigating a case of laser strike in Hastings on Thursday night, in which a high powered laser was shone into an airborne aircraft.

Immediate past president of NZALPA, Tim Robinson , said laser strike can be debilitating for pilots.

"It can cause temporary blindness, if it is shone straight in the eyes, it certainly causes confusion, it can cause ongoing headaches."

Advertisement

He said laser strikes often occur close to airports, meaning they affect pilots at either take-off or landing.

"It is a critical stage of flight, where obviously the pilot is concentrating the hardest, and so as far as the safety risk goes, it is a big one, in fact it couldn't be higher."

He said, with rates of incidents trending upwards, pilots were concerned it was only a matter of time before there was a major crash due to laser strike.

He said while possibly some people thought the lasers were a harmless bit of fun, he thinks there is an increasing criminal element who are purposely trying to disrupt pilots.

He said NZALPA has been calling on the government to do more to prevent laser strike.

"We have been talking to the current, coalition government, about the real threat the laser attacks are posing to New Zealand aviation now.

"We are concerned about the lack of government action."

A private member's bill from National MP Hamish Walker has been drawn from the ballot regarding laser strike, which Robinson said NZALPA was supporting.

Advertisement

The bill would increase the maximum penalties for laser misuse to a $4000 fine and six months' imprisonment.

Robinson said it was not the complete solution but is a step in the right direction.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of laser strike above Hastings on Thursday night, around 6.45pm, and enquires into the incident are ongoing.

"Endangering transport is a serious offence which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

"Deliberately shining a laser at any aircraft can cause the pilot to become disoriented and temporarily blinded which in turn could cause them to lose control of the aircraft."

High powered lasers fall under environmental health.

Associate Health Minister Julie-Anne Genter was not immediately available for comment.