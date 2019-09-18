There are two common reactions from people when they walk into the Takapau Town Hall in Central Hawke's Bay this week.

One is "Wow", says Takapau resident Brenda Blackett.

"The other reaction is - where do you keep them all?"

"Them all" refers to the collection of more than 3000 teddy bears currently on display in The Great Teddy Bear Show, which fills the hall to very nearly overflowing.

Advertisement

Brenda Blackett and her husband John are the owners of the collection, which was once part of the couple's popular Christmas Lights House but has now taken on a life of its own.

"Every Christmas for the last 10 years we have decorated our house with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights and welcomed children in to see Santa and get a small gift.

"In 2014 we were donated Santa bears and we gave them as gifts, but they began to reappear in op shops, so we purchased them back and made them part of our Christmas display.

"The collection grew as I added more bears... I had 400, then 800, then it grew too big to be part of the Christmas display so last year when I had 2000 bears I set them all up in the Takapau Town Hall and people could come and see them for a donation. The donations help fund the small presents that we give children when they visit the Christmas Lights House."

This year the bear population has topped 3000.

"I have collected 90 per cent of them myself, from charity shops," says Brenda.

"The rest have been donated. Yesterday I was given a donation of bears and there were four I didn't already have, which was great."

Despite the immense number of bears, Brenda knows which she has and doesn't have.

Advertisement

"I have an original Toyworld bear from the old Dannevirke Toyworld, I have vintage and antique bears, hand-made bears including some made specially for my collection, All black bears, some very special ones."

Any double-ups are for sale, along with gifts, hand-made cards and crafts, all funding the children's gifts for the Christmas Lights House.

"Each year I display them differently. This year I have added a children's playroom, photo booths and face painting. Next year will be something different again... and since I collect between five and 20 bears a week, the next display will be even bigger."

The collection is a labour of love, says Brenda.

"Our children say 'what's going to happen when you go? What do we do with all these bears?' But I tell them I won't be here to worry about it," she laughs.

Ideally, Brenda would love to have a building where she can have the bears on permanent display, so people could enjoy them year-round.

"I'm astounded at who comes to see the collection. I've had people from Palmerston North, a group from Napier, rest home groups and school groups."

So where do Brenda and John keep the bears the rest of the year?

"They fill an entire 4.5m by 5m room to the ceiling and they go into hibernation!"

The Great Bear Show is open at the Takapau Town Hall from 10am to 3.30pm until Sunday September 22. Entry by donation.