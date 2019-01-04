The Napier City Council has issued a notice of water restrictions as it tries to avert a shortage after a sharp increase in usage in the 30 degrees Celsius temperatures earlier this week.

After a wetter-than-normal December, almost 40 million litres were used on Wednesday, hitting 75 per cent of the city's maximum production for the first time this summer.

The council said the city would move to "Level 2" restrictions on Monday, meaning sprinklers and hoses should be used no more than for two hours in the mornings and two in the evenings — 6-8am and 7-9pm — and, then, only on even-numbered properties on even-numered dates, and odd-numbered properties on the odd-numbered days.

Council decides to move to water restrictions when one or both of the following criteria are met: when demand is likely to be exceeding the supply, and when minimum storage is likely to be not maintained. At Level Two, the daily demand is between 70 per cent and 80 per cent of production capacity for three consecutive days.

Restrictions will apply until further notice. The council said it thanked the community's efforts to conserve water to date, and is also doing what it can to conserve water.

Most street garden beds and council gardens, for example, have moved to an automated watering system which runs in the early hours of the morning.

Parks and reserves are on a reduced water regime, although sportsgrounds watering has to be carefully managed, as if they become too dry they become unusable.

All Council watering systems have been audited and a water conservation strategy is in development.

For updates on water restrictions, go to www.facebook.com/NapierCityCouncil/ or www.napier.govt.nz