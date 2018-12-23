Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a nine-month-old baby at a suburban Napier address early on Saturday morning.

In a media release on Saturday police said emergency services were called to the Marewa home at 3.45am. Police were called by St John Ambulance staff after confirming the child had died.

While there were no signs of injury or other possible causes, the death was regarded by police as unexplained pending a post mortem examination which is understood to have taken place later on Saturday afternoon.

Police said this afternoon their inquiries had concluded and the matter was being referred to the Coroner.