

Christmas shoppers have already spent more than $70 million in the lead up to the big day, with another a hectic three days of shopping to go.

Latest data from Paymark, which processes about 75 per cent of all electronic transactions, shows Hawke's Bay shoppers spent $36m last week, after spending another $34.1m in the first week of December.

Napier City Business Inc acting manager Steph Kennard said she expected things to get even busier from yesterday.

"We had late night shopping last night, which was interesting because a weather bomb killed things a little bit.

"Shopping has been steady in December so far but there is a feeling with most people finishing work [Friday] that the next three days and particularly [Friday] will be busy because history tells us when Christmas fall on a Tuesday, the Friday tends to be one of the biggest retail days.

"I think there has potentially been a bit of a late run. A lot of people are finishing work [Friday] so they have three days of shopping. Also, quite a large number of stores have switched into Boxing Day mode already."

At Toyworld in Napier, the hot-ticket items this year were unicorns and the Boogie Board magic sketcher.

"L.O.L dolls are going absolutely nuts," store owner Jenni Snowdon said.

"The number one seller though is Lego and we have a massive range.

"We keep selling out of scooters and roller skates. What has been a huge hit, is the Boogie Board, which is a magic sketcher. We have boxes that came in yesterday and they just keep disappearing."

Snowdon said with the store open to 7pm over the weekend, she expected shopping to be very busy for the next three days.