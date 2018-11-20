A "significant" number of bonfires on Hawke's Bay beaches has prompted warnings from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Hawke's Bay area commander Ken Cooper said deliberately lit fires were "very time-consuming in terms of our resources".

"For us, it takes resources away from significant events and it also creates a risk for the public, and for the firefighters who are responding. And it is obviously a hazard during these conditions."

On July 1 last year, the regulation of fires came under the jurisdiction of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), replacing existing council bylaws.

In a restricted fire season, people are required to have a permit, unless it is a cultural cooking fire.

Since the start of the year, firefighters have attended 153 outside rubbish bin fires, 137 backyard incinerator fires and 152 vegetation fires, which include bonfires.

Cooper said they had entered into a restricted fire season earlier than usual, with fire danger particularly high, similar to the extremely dry weather conditions of 2016.

They monitor weather patterns each week and lift or enforce restrictions accordingly.

"We have to have good evidence to move into a restriction season, because it limits what people can do, so we have to be very well-considered and based on data. We get long-range weather forecasting given to us on a weekly basis nationally and we predict the weather patterns and that tells us what season we need to be in."

The urban areas of Hastings and Napier are not under this restriction, as they are not considered to be a risk at this stage, along with Marine Parade. However, all other areas in the region are restricted.

In the past three weeks, there has been three "significant" vegetation fires in Central Hawke's Bay that got out of control.

Currently, Marine Parade was proving to be the worst spot for bonfires, despite not having restrictions.

"With the conditions and high winds, we need people to be responsible. If you are going to have an open fire on Marine Parade, have that responsibility to ensure that it is not left unattended and it is extinguished when you leave.

"We like to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors but they are a hazard in the current conditions."

Cooper said they tended to speak to individuals rather than handing out fines.

For more information visit: www.checkitsalright.nz