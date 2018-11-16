By Andrew Ashton.

A decade worth of hard work paid off for Napier couple Duncan and Amanda Wallace last night, as they saw the company they founded in 2007 named Hawke's Bay Business of the Year.

Speaking at the annual PAN PAC Hawke's Bay Business Awards presented by the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce last night, chamber chief executive Wayne Walford named Onekawa-based HB Technologies as a "very worthy" winner of the PAN PAC Supreme Business for 2018.

"The values of this family-run business have stayed with the organisation as it has grown.

"The Judges were also impressed with the degree of innovation within the business, they felt that HB Technology showed an inspiring level of insight into the ever-changing needs of the market, their customers, and their team and had adapted well in the world of fast changing technology.

"This will mean that we continue to see them grow and contribute to the Hawkes Bay economy into the future."

HB Technologies aimed to help businesses use technology to get a smarter solution focused approach to their business needs, involving printing and scanning, IT and communications, as well as voice data.

Starting with a team of four in 2007 "their fresh and open approach to providing managed office services" led to more than 600 customers changing to HB technologies for their office technology support. Over that time the HB Technologies team had tripled to a team of 20.

"Since inception their ability to forge positive relationships with a real focus on the customer has seen them continually grow."

Earlier in the night HB Technologies were also congratulated after winning the NZME - Medium to Large Business category award.

"The judges commended their well-researched and developed systems with processes that have been designed to best fit the business and its stakeholders. They have a truly team focused approach to how they go to market with customer service, team voice, and innovation all equally valued," Walford said.

In addition to the Supreme award, five other categories were also contested over a night that provided "another outstanding showing of great Hawke's Bay Businesses".

"The awards presentations together with a three-course sumptuous meal prepared by the Clubs Hastings catering team, saw 260 guests enjoy an entertaining event on a warm Hawke's Bay evening.

"Woodford House Young Enterprise Regional Winner Bayuble presented their product pitch to the guests. This was an impressive performance as they prepare to fight it out at the Young Enterprise National Awards in Wellington on December 6."

Other category winners on the night comprised: Planit Events, which took out the EIT Small Business award. Ask Your Team, which took out the Grow HR - Medium Business award, and NZCU Baywide, which took out the Great things Grow here Large Business award.

In addition, the Linden Estate Leadership Award, was awarded to Des Ratima ONZM.