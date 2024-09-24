She started delivering Meals on Wheels three times a week in January this year and said she hadn’t looked back.

“I live in Taradale, so Napier is a bit nearer, but Hastings isn’t too far away, and I feel like there is a greater need in that community.

“I drive to the hospital, pick up the hot meals in sort of little chilly bins and head off on my assigned run. I usually deliver between 20 to 23 meals per run.”

A highlight of the role, Hay said, was getting to know the people on her routes.

“They’re full of stories. Often, I find it’s things from their past that they want to tell you about. It’s a real buzz just to hear and you just see a different side to them.”

One of her regulars is Gwen Arnold, who is now in her 90s.

Soon after Arnold retired, she found she could no longer stand in her kitchen long enough to prepare a proper meal. Instant meals were doing her no good at all, so she was referred to Meals on Wheels.

“I just love the people that bring [the meals]. We’ve become good friends,” she said. “I feel very looked after, very cared for.”

Hay said she’ll often find Arnold sitting doing the word find, with the TV on and answering questions on The Chase.

“She’s a real character and always got stories to tell.”

The shortage of volunteer drivers is predominantly in Hastings, Napier and Havelock North, and like any role turnover often changes depending on personal circumstances.

Red Cross said finding more volunteers to help the shortage means Hay and other drivers don’t have to do as many deliveries per week.

Hay encouraged people to apply for the role, no matter how big or small their commitment could be.

“Just give it a go. I think there’s a real need out there. People are looking for that social connection.

“You might not think that you can give much, but you only have to give a couple of hours. So, something small that you give can, I think, can make a big difference in someone else’s day.”

The role would require a couple of hours on a weekday morning, (once a week, or fortnight or month), and candidates must have a valid driver’s licence and can provide a couple of references.

Those interested in volunteering can call Red Cross on 0800 RED CROSS (0800 733 27677) or visit the New Zealand Red Cross website at redcross.org.nz/mealsdriver.