A ‘great pool’ - Swim champs head for Hastings again

New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt training at the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre in Rosedale. Video / Jason Oxenham

Hastings has been locked-in as host of the national swimming championships for the next two years.

The decision follows the success of the event in 2023 and this year, incorporating the Olympic Games team selection trials, at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park’s near-new Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.

They featured such swimmers as Olympic Games medal hopes Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather.

Expected to attract about 500 competitors, the 2025 championships will be next April 13-17, a Sunday-Thursday event pre-Easter in the first week of the Term 1-2 school holidays.

The 2026 event will also be held in the first weekend of the holidays, but the dates are yet to be confirmed.