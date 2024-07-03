A ‘great pool’ - Swim champs head for Hastings again

Swimming New Zealand Head of Participation, Competitions and Engagement Dale Johnson said the Regional Aquatic Centre “proved to be a great pool.
“We are thrilled to be continuing to grow swimming in the region by hosting these national championships with opportunities alongside, whilst also supporting the local region as they continue to rebuild from the cyclone,” Johnson said.
“We are very grateful for the ongoing support of the region and venue,” he said. “It’s a great pool that produced some special moments earlier this year.”
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she is looking forward to welcoming swimming competitors from around New Zealand back to Hawke’s Bay again, adding: “It’s fabulous to showcase our Regional Aquatic Centre to athletes of all ages, and for our community to enjoy the benefits a competition of this size brings to Heretaunga Hastings.”
Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy is also thrilled to have extended the support for hosting swimming in the region.
“Supporting national sporting events like the Apollo Projects NZ Age Group Swimming Championships is fantastic for the regions, with competitors, clubs and parents all staying for the week,” he said.
Johnson thanked partners Hawke’s Bay Tourism, the two councils, Apollo Projects, the Regional Aquatic Centre, Swimming Hawke’s Bay Poverty Bay and Pak’nSave Hastings for supporting the hosting of the championships.
