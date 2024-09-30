Advertisement
Police to hold Waipukurau recruitment seminar

In a first for Central Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand Police will be holding a recruitment seminar in Waipukurau this month.

Police are looking to recruit those who are interested in a new career, and are encouraging people to apply, regardless of gender, ethnicity, culture, sexuality, or faith.

“We’re also very interested in applicants who understand different languages and cultures. New Zealand’s diversity is growing, so bring your background and values to the job, as we want to ensure we reflect the communities we serve.”

Recruitment staff will look for applicants with outstanding communication skills, empathy for others, commitment, integrity and problem-solving abilities.

You must be at least 17 years old to apply and 18 when you start at Police College. There’s no upper age limit.

You must be a New Zealand or Australian citizen or have New Zealand residency or New Zealand permanent residency, be able to speak, read, write and listen in English, be physically fit and have good eyesight.

You can have your restricted New Zealand Driver Licence to apply but you must obtain your full licence before you start at Police College.

You’ll also need to let recruitment staff know about any previous criminal or traffic convictions including warnings, court appearances, and diversions and provide police clearance for any other country you’ve worked or lived in for longer than three months.

Applying to be a Police Recruit does not guarantee that your application will be successful. Police have a rigorous recruitment process that allows them to select the very best applicants for a future place on a wing at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

To learn more, click here or attend Central Hawke’s Bay’s Police Recruitment Seminar at the Waipukurau Club, 10 Russell St Waipukurau, 6pm, Tuesday, October 8.



