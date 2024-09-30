You must be at least 17 years old to apply and 18 when you start at Police College.

In a first for Central Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand Police will be holding a recruitment seminar in Waipukurau this month.

Police are looking to recruit those who are interested in a new career, and are encouraging people to apply, regardless of gender, ethnicity, culture, sexuality, or faith.

“We’re also very interested in applicants who understand different languages and cultures. New Zealand’s diversity is growing, so bring your background and values to the job, as we want to ensure we reflect the communities we serve.”

Recruitment staff will look for applicants with outstanding communication skills, empathy for others, commitment, integrity and problem-solving abilities.

You must be at least 17 years old to apply and 18 when you start at Police College. There’s no upper age limit.