“There was no pressure. We just went out and had fun.

“I was expecting to help out on the bench but I played every game.”

Whanganui 15-year-old Poppy Priddle has been selected for the White Sox, New Zealand’s national softball team. Photo / Mike Tweed

That was followed by the National Fastpitch Championship with Hawke’s Bay, where she finished with the most stolen bases, and a trophy with Wellington’s Saints club at the NZ Softball Club champs.

Then, the phone call came.

Mother Tina Peina said she “couldn’t believe it”.

“I got so excited I actually hung up on the coach [Craig Wallace].

“Luckily, he rang back and he was laughing.”

Wallace said Poppy’s elite speed set her apart.

“Her athleticism excites us as coaches, and the skillset both offensively and defensively,” he said.

“She can bunt and slap, and hit the ball with purpose.

“Poppy’s speed on the base paths provides a lot of options.”

New Zealand Junior White Sox coach Dave Elder said Priddle was “the most exciting player we’ve seen in 35 years”.

“Basically, once in a generation,” he said.

“Her raw talent across all aspects of the game is truly exciting.”

Poppy (Te Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Te Atiawa) said the club season had finished, with her attention now on White Sox training.

That meant four fitness sessions a week and a trip to Wellington every Sunday for squad training with Wallace.

When it came to game time, she dealt with pressure by “just playing”.

Poppy Priddle's first White Sox assignment is the Canada Cup in July.

“It does get tricky with schoolwork sometimes because I’m always away.

“I’ve asked for a laptop to take with me on sports trips.”

Father Carl Priddle said it was important she kept up her grades because of the potential for an American college scholarship.

In July, Poppy would travel with the White Sox to Vancouver, Canada, for the Canada Cup, he said.

The under-23 NZ team, the Major Sox, will also make the trip.

“That’s one of the biggest tournaments for women’s softball in the calendar,” he said.

“The Canadian and American teams will also be there.

“Games are played in a big, purpose-built facility called Softball City.”

Poppy said a huge goal was to make it to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The White Sox have featured at one Olympics, finishing sixth at Sydney 2000.

Peina said Wallace wanted Poppy to experience top-level softball before an Olympic qualifying tournament in 2026.

“It’s no good bringing her in next year and she hasn’t felt that pressure.”

The family still needed to fundraise for Poppy’s upcoming trip - “and all the ones after that”.

“If anyone wants to help out, let us know,” Peina said.

